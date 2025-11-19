Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.03 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $529,336,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,511 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,622,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2,118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 948,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,979,000 after acquiring an additional 906,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,177,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,706 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

DFUS opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.