Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $228.50 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $873,578.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,557,339.42. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.