Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.55 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF $RSPM

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 591.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSPM stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

