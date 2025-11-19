Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after purchasing an additional 690,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 183.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 261,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,580 shares of company stock worth $4,064,484 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $341.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.06. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $360.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.