Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.81 Million Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 0.4% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.27.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $526.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $614.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 26,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.23, for a total transaction of $11,534,026.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,590,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,219,472.42. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares in the company, valued at $135,579,499.65. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,844 shares of company stock valued at $221,382,532. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.