Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.12 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 109,582 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 543,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 27.62%.Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 56.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

View Our Latest Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.