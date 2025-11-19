Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQL

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 342,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,656,000 after buying an additional 17,323 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 151,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

BATS FLQL opened at $67.25 on Wednesday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $64.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.