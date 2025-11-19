Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.72 Million Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Growth Strength ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 72,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 29,868 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

FTGS stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.