Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGCP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,405,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,601,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,628 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,631,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,713,000 after purchasing an additional 94,691 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,312,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,521,000 after buying an additional 452,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,605,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,395,000 after purchasing an additional 453,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $0.1107 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

