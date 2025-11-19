Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 731,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,120,000 after purchasing an additional 85,471 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.73. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.