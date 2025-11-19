Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $4,282,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,324. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,953,040 shares of company stock valued at $286,720,474. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

