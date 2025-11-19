Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $210.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.72 and its 200 day moving average is $201.85. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $86,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,661,032.12. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.64.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

