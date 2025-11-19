Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 786 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $435.52 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $362.50 and a twelve month high of $519.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.60 and its 200 day moving average is $425.81. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partners raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.95.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total transaction of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. This represents a 69.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

