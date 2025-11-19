Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,661,000 after acquiring an additional 400,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after acquiring an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,823,000 after acquiring an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,790,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,377 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Citigroup raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lowered their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on CME Group from $309.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock worth $3,791,486. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $279.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.62 and a 1 year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

