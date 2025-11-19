Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

