Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,588,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,024,000 after purchasing an additional 470,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,157,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,792,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17,484.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 30,751,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576,208 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,215 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,476,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,521,000 after purchasing an additional 414,649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.