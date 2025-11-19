Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $89.31 and a 1 year high of $116.16.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

