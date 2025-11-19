Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 43,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $243.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $254.46.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.