Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 11,335 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF $WINN

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $437,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WINN opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.26 and a beta of 1.21.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

