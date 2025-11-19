Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 11,462 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 109.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

