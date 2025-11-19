Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,267 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after buying an additional 557,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,948,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,410,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $285.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.76 and its 200 day moving average is $268.09. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $308.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.56%.

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

