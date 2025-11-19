Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 17,814 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF $DGT

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF were worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,911,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 65,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 186.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGT opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $454.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day moving average of $154.88. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a 1-year low of $121.09 and a 1-year high of $167.66.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

