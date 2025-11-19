Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,304 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total value of $686,570.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,430.69. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,098 shares of company stock worth $4,024,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

