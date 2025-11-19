Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 37,741 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF $PTMC

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,741 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTMC opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.00 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.55.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

