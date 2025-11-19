Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,086.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 1,264,705 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,755,000 after acquiring an additional 430,335 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 768,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after buying an additional 199,384 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $7,743,000. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,659.0% in the 1st quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 144,447 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 11.4%

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

