Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,484 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $100.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

