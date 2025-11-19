Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

