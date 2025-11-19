Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of Cencora, Inc. $COR

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cencora during the first quarter worth about $3,111,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Cencora by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cencora by 947.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after acquiring an additional 232,539 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 205.2% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Cencora Trading Down 0.9%

Cencora stock opened at $361.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.97 and a 200-day moving average of $303.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $369.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

