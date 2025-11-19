Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 14,177 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,177 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

