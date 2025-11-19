Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 17,544 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $440,535,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $353,596,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 130.8% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,256,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 price target on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of OKE opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 75.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This trade represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

