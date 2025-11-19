Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 20,921 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,921 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 639.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,163,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,742 shares in the company, valued at $58,403,360.30. This represents a 45.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,323,118 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,462. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0%

Amphenol stock opened at $132.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The firm has a market cap of $162.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

