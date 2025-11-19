Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,631 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

