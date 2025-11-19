Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 492,275 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF $FMB

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,275 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

