Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,132 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,908,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 108,624 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 144,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

