Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,976 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FESM. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

