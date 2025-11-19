Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Stake Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,905,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Avantor worth $159,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 83,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price target on Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

