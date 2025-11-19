Avion Wealth Buys 2,786 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Avion Wealth lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

