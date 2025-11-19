Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 5,520 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in APA by 6,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in APA by 214.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 1,731.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in APA by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APA stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. APA Corporation has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of APA in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

