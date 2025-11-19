Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 62 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,262,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 4,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $593.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $619.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Wall Street Zen lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

