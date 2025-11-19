Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF $XRT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,265 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,072,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $236.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

