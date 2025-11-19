Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $588,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,411,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 4,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.2%

NRG Energy stock opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.16. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.29.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,549.62. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Melius began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Melius Research began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.