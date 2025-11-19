Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Evertec were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evertec alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Evertec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Evertec by 479.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evertec by 28.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EVTC. Zacks Research cut Evertec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Evertec from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Evertec from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evertec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

Evertec Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. Evertec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 15.56%.The company had revenue of $227.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Evertec’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

Evertec Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.