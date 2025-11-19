Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,075 Shares of Nucor Corporation $NUE

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Nucor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 34,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nucor by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

NYSE:NUE opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $158.48. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

