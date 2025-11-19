Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,759 Shares of Commercial Metals Company $CMC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,461,000 after purchasing an additional 539,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,587,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after buying an additional 734,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 37.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,568,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after buying an additional 424,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,008,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,552,000 after buying an additional 56,875 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals Company has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.74%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.09 per share, with a total value of $100,030.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,480.98. This trade represents a 34.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

