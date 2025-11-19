Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,927 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 50.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,449,000 after purchasing an additional 208,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its position in Celestica by 1,758.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $300.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.85. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $363.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

