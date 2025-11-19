Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 856 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,594,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,020,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after buying an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,191,000 after buying an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,274,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,451,000 after buying an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,298,000 after acquiring an additional 188,057 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.95.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

