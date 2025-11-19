Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 24,228 Shares of Stagwell Inc. $STGW

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,001,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 24.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,084,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 413,597 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 21.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 361,907 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STGW. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Stagwell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Stagwell Price Performance

NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Stagwell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

