Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF $SVOL

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 62.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,384,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 301,046 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 183,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 108,644 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 126,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 49,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $666.72 million, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.65. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

