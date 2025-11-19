Bank of Montreal Can Has $386,000 Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in America Movil were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in America Movil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in America Movil by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of America Movil by 7.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of America Movil by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of America Movil from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.30 price objective on America Movil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

America Movil Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Research analysts anticipate that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

America Movil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.2811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

About America Movil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

