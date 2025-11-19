Bank of Montreal Can Has $394,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,270. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,000 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.